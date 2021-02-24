Little Caesars mystery sign a guide to pizza-related prizes

Use the code on the Little Caesars sign out in the desert near Bonnie Springs, and you might be able to claim a pizza-themed necktie, flip-flops or backpack.

Little Caesars sign near the old Bonnie Springs. (Little Caesars)

Longtime Las Vegans are used to finding surprises in the desert, but usually they’re not as pleasant as this.

Out near the shuttered Bonnie Springs Old West attraction, off Red Rock Canyon/Blue Diamond Road near Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, is a billboard bearing a cryptic code. As it turns out, the billboard was erected by Little Caesars pizza company, which is using it to promote the return of its pretzel crust pizza.

The pizza went on sale Monday — at $6, for a limited time — but to build interest, the company erected the sign with the code 5ZDX84. If you go to unlockpretzelcrust.com, you might claim a pretzel-crust-themed prize. As of Tuesday afternoon there were prizes still available, including flip-flops, neckties and backpacks, but time is running out.

Seems like Little Caesars missed the boat by not putting the sign near Area 51.

