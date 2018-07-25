Little Rainbow Cafe opens at The Center in Las Vegas

A little rainbow is shining inside the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in the vacant area that once was the Bronze Cafe, and it’s bringing a liveliness back to the space.

It's All Rainbows At The Center's New Cafe (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rainbow Latte with organic food coloring and sprinkles in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Crazy Monkey Toast is served with strawberries, bananas, pecans and honey on a wheat toast at the Little Rainbow Cafe at The Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lavander Latte at the Little Rainbow Cafe at The Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Rose Latte at the Little Rainbow Cafe at The Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Little Rainbow Cafe at The Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ben Sabouri, owner of Little Rainbow Cafe, at The Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

“People now have a place to meet again, a place to grab a bite to eat,” said Andre Wade, executive director of The Center. “It’s a brand that’s in alignment with our community. It’s fun and catchy. I think it’ll defintely bring exposure to The Center.”

Ben Sabouri said he was visiting The Center with peers for a meeting when he noticed the empty space and decided to take action. The result is the newly opened Little Rainbow Cafe.

“We saw the space and as we were talking with the people there, they let us know there was a real need,” said Sabouri, who also owns the two MTO Cafe outlets in the valley. “They were hoping someone would come in and really renovate the space and bring more (people) through the door.”

The shop’s motto is led by the words of renowned poet Maya Angelou — “be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”

“It fits with what we wanted — to brighten someone’s day,” Sabouri said. “Whether it’s with a smile or a cup of coffee or a salad, whatever it may be. We accept all walks of life no matter what and we want to make sure we stick to that. I think the brand and the name really epitomize that.”

The cafe’s signature Rainbow and Rose lattes are among the most popular items on the menu, which also features toasts, pastries, smoothies, salads and wraps.

“We’re getting great feedback and we’ve had quite a few customers in,” Sabouri said.

Wade says his favorite menu items are the PB&J smoothie and the avocado toast.

“We offer many things here at The Center — including the cafe even though we don’t own it,” he said. “To be able to have people come here and access The Center, grab a bite to eat or select The Center as a meeting place is really important to us.”

Sabouri said opening the spot brings an opportunity to be a part of the community, offering a space for people to feel inspired.

“One of the most important things I learned from the words of Maya Angelou are to love yourself and be kind to every person you encounter, to offer a smile to everyone,” Sabouri said. “You never know what people are going through. That’s what we want to showcase here.”

If you go

■ What: Little Rainbow Cafe

■ Where: Inside The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway

■ Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Contact Mia Sims at msims @reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.