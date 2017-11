It may not be as notorious as the original Public Enemy No. 1, but the Dillinger Pizza that’s served only at Little Tony’s at Palace Station has achieved its own degree of notoriety

The Dillinger with smoked vodka cream sauce, marinated chicken breast, bacon, bell peppers, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccolini, garlic, lemon, crushed peppers and parsley at Little Tony's on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at Palace Station hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

It may not be as notorious as the original Public Enemy No. 1, but the Dillinger Pizza that’s served only at Little Tony’s at Palace Station has achieved its own degree of notoriety, named World’s Best Pizza at the Las Vegas International Pizza Challenge for creator Tony Gemignani.

The crust is topped with marinated chicken breast, pancetta, roasted broccolini, artichokes, garlic and crushed red peppers and is finished with smoked vodka cream sauce. It’s $24.99.