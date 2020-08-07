L&L’s free Luau & Learn booklets teach kids about things Hawaiian

The Luau & Learn booklets, which can be downloaded free on L&L Hawaiian Barbecue’s web site, teach about the flora and food of the state and provide coloring pages and crafts.

Luau & Learn from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. (L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)

Monday is the day kids will officially return to the learning cycle, but learning goes on all the time — and why shouldn’t it be fun?

Luau & Learn is a new program from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. The company has 14 independently owned locations in Las Vegas, which has been dubbed the ninth island because of the multitude of Hawaiian expats here.

The Luau & Learn booklets, which can be downloaded for free, teach kids about the eight islands of Hawaii, with the coloring and activities booklet assigning a color to each. The booklet also has coloring pages, a word-find puzzle and information on the food playsets of the Keiki Kaukau company.

The craft booklet, designed for creating craft projects with materials parents probably already have at home, teaches kids (and parents) about some of the most prominent flora of Hawaii, with associated crafts. They can make a fingerprint pineapple, a hibiscus flower, a lei, plumeria flowers and a monstera leaf.

Between them, the company says, the kids will have everything they need to throw a luau. Well, except maybe the food, but we’re guessing that’s where L&L comes in.

Find — and download — them at hawaiianbarbecue.com, where you’ll also find Spotify playlists.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.