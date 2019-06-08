South Point

Big Sur Oyster Bar

Big Sur’s oyster specialists are crustacean-crazy as well; witness the lobster grilled cheese, which is made with sourdough bread, white cheddar cheese and lobster sauteed in butter, $27.

South Point, 702-796-7111, southpointcasino.com

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Anthony’s won’t leave you flat with this snack of flatbread topped with butter-poached lobster, oven-dried tomatoes and tarragon mascarpone, $24.

M Resort, 702-797-1000, themresort.com

Costa di Mare

It’s Fagottini di Astice Con Piselli Olio E Limone on the costa, little pasta bundles served with lobster, sweet peas, olive oil and lemon, $26.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3305, wynnlasvegas.com

Shark

Tails, schmails; at Bobby Flay’s new seafood restaurant at the Palms you get the whole lobster, grilled with basil, garlic and red chili butter, market price.

The Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Mercato Della Pescheria

The newest specialita della casa sourced from Mercato’s raw bar is Lobster Arrabiata, made with fresh whole Maine lobster stewed in a spicy tomato sauce and served with seasonal vegetables and fingerling potatoes, $70.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-837-0309, venetian.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.