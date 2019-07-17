Loco Moco breakfast burger on Las Vegas cafe’s menu this month

The Loco Moco Breakfast Burger is part of the Island Flavors menu available through the end of the month at Broken Yolk Cafe.

The burger is an 8-ounce beef patty atop a quartet of King’s Hawaiian slider buns, stacked with hash browns, caramelized onions, two strips of bacon and two sunny-side-up eggs, then topped with brown gravy and sliced scallions and served with french fries or onion rings. It’s $12.95. Broken Yolk Cafe is at 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just south of Town Square.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella