Food

Longtime family Mexican restaurant opens Palace Station location

The bar at Lindo Michoacan opening May 2, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
The dining room at Lindo Michoacan opening May 2, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Tacos al pastor from Lindo Michoacan, which is opening an outpost on May 2, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Enchiladas from Lindo Michoacan, which is opening an outpost on May 2, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Pollo con rajas (creamy poblano chicken) from Lindo Michoacan, which is opening an outpost on May 2, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2024 - 1:46 pm

Lindo Michoacan, the family-owned Mexican restaurant that has served Las Vegas for more than 30 years, is debuting an outpost at Palace Station on Thursday. The new restaurant marks the fourth location for Lindo Michoacan in the Vegas Valley and the seventh local restaurant opened by various members of the Barajas family.

Lindo Michoacan occupies the former Tacos & Tequilas at Palace Station, seats a bit more than 110, and features a rustic design with pots, wares and fixtures imported from Mexico. The menu features familiar favorites such as tacos al pastor, enchiladas, pollo con rajas (creamy poblano chicken), sizzling fajitas, tableside guacamole and much more.

From Friday through Sunday, the restaurant is offering Cinco de Mayo specials, among them Patrón margaritas, shots of Patrón Silver and buckets of mix-and-match beers.

Learning to cook in a seminary

Javier Barajas opened the first Lindo Michoacan (still operating) on East Desert Inn Road in 1990, the restaurant developing a following over the years for its friendly service, vibrant dining room, slow-cooked carnitas, wide selection of tequilas and catering operation.

Barajas learned to cook at a seminary in his native Michoacan, widely acknowledged as one of Mexico’s greatest culinary regions. Barajas also owns Il Toro E Capra on South Decatur Boulevard. Members of his extended family own Bonito Michoacan, also on South Decatur, and Viva Zapata’s in North Las Vegas.

The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Lunch specials are served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Visit palacestation.com/eat-and-drink/lindo-michoacan.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

