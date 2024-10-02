87°F
Longtime Indian restaurant in Las Vegas closes for renovation

A rendering of the renovated interior of India Palace in Las Vegas. The renovations are set to ...
A rendering of the renovated interior of India Palace in Las Vegas. The renovations are set to be completed in late October 2024. (India Palace)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 9:17 am
 

India Palace on East Twain Avenue, now approaching three decades in Las Vegas, has closed for renovations, with reopening planned for late October.

The remodel features a new bar, refreshed seating areas, a private dining room, updated lighting and a vibrant color scheme. The restaurant will also introduce a new buffet with more than 20 dishes from south and north India, along with the popular dosas.

The renovations will cost about $300,000, India Palace said in a statement Monday.

During the remodel, dine-in service will be paused, but the restaurant will still offer pickup and delivery orders through its website or third-party platforms.

“We appreciate our loyal customers’ patience and look forward to welcoming everyone back to experience our new look and expanded menu,” said Surjit Singh Heera, co-owner of India Palace.

The restaurant, which opened in 1997, is at 505 E. Twain Ave., just east of Paradise Road. Visit indiapalacelasvegasnv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

