Longtime Indian restaurant in Las Vegas closes for renovation

A rendering of the renovated interior of India Palace in Las Vegas. The renovations are set to be completed in late October 2024. (India Palace)

India Palace on East Twain Avenue, now approaching three decades in Las Vegas, has closed for renovations, with reopening planned for late October.

The remodel features a new bar, refreshed seating areas, a private dining room, updated lighting and a vibrant color scheme. The restaurant will also introduce a new buffet with more than 20 dishes from south and north India, along with the popular dosas.

The renovations will cost about $300,000, India Palace said in a statement Monday.

During the remodel, dine-in service will be paused, but the restaurant will still offer pickup and delivery orders through its website or third-party platforms.

“We appreciate our loyal customers’ patience and look forward to welcoming everyone back to experience our new look and expanded menu,” said Surjit Singh Heera, co-owner of India Palace.

The restaurant, which opened in 1997, is at 505 E. Twain Ave., just east of Paradise Road. Visit indiapalacelasvegasnv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.