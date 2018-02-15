Lotus of Siam among Las Vegas restaurants up for national awards

Several Southern Nevada restaurants are represented in the 2018 James Beard Awards as semifinalists.
Lotus of Siam, 620 E. Flamingo Road (with a temporarily closed location in the Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue) is a semifinalist for outstanding wine program, and Sheridan Su, whose restaurants are Flock & Fowl in The Ogden downtown (also with a temporarily closed location, at 380 W. Sahara Ave.) and Fat Choy in the Eureka Casino at 595 E. Sahara Ave., is a semi-finalist for Best Chef: West.
And Sam Fox, of Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, is a semifinalist for outstanding restaurateur. Fox’s local restaurants are Culinary Dropout at the Hard Rock Hotel and North Italia and the soon-to-open Flower Child at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd.
The final nominees will be announced March 14. Winners will be announced at the awards gala on May 7 in Chicago.
