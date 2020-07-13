Lotus of Siam closing dining room due to COVID-19

As virus cases climb in Las Vegas, off-Strip Thai restaurant returns to takeout service next week.

Penny Chutima, left, and her sister Sabrina Churima, whose family owns Lotus of Siam, measure tables at 6-foot distances at the Las Vegas restaurant Friday, May 8, 2020, in preparation for opening. The Thai restaurant reverted to curbside pickup only on Monday, J amid the ongoing pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lotus of Siam has announced that it will temporarily close its dining room after service on Monday “due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19 in Las Vegas.” The closure is being described as “indefinite.” The restaurant will reopen — for curbside pickup only — July 20.

The decision affects the original Lotus of Siam location in Commercial Center on East Sahara Avenue. Its East Flamingo Road restaurant was already closed for renovations.

In a statement announcing the decision, co-owner Penny Chutima explained, “Out of concern for our guests and staff, we feel this is the smartest decision to make right now. It isn’t the easiest choice, but we think it’s the right choice.”

Lotus of Siam had already enacted extensive safety protocols, including enhanced training, contact tracing, temperature checks, reduced seating and regular sanitizing.

