Lotus of Siam, Freed’s Bakery opening additional Las Vegas locations

More major food and beverage players have signed on as tenants at The Bend, the office-retail development and multiplex theater coming to the 215 Beltway curve near Durango Drive.

Lotus of Siam restaurant is seen along East Flamingo Road on Friday, May 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Acclaimed Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam and Freed’s Bakery, which has attracted a national audience for its “Vegas Cakes” show on the Food Network, will open locations there. Carson Kitchen owner and co-founder Cory Harwell is developing a steakhouse concept for the property. And a new Asian-influenced breakfast spot called Union Biscuit is being developed. They’ll join a dining lineup that will include a brewery from Aces & Ales and additional locations for The Great Greek, Shang Artisan Noodles and Mothership coffee. Groundbreaking for The Bend is expected this spring.

Urban Seed on hiatus

Local urban farming company Urban Seed has stopped production. Urban Seed broke ground on its first greenhouse on Wynn Road in summer 2016 with a flurry of media hype and an all-star team of local chefs on its culinary board. In the years since, it has provided produce grown there or at its Pahrump farm to several high-profile restaurants. A spokesman says it’s currently focusing on restructuring and building technology as it awaits further word on funding.

Shared space, kitchen

Anise Tapas has joined forces with Moshe Ben Shabbat of Shawarma Vegas and Moshe Shawarma to merge their concepts as two storefronts sharing a kitchen in the Anise location on Durango Drive: Shawarma Bar and Anise Vegan. After 9 p.m., Anise will convert to an industry night with themes like underground deep house, Havana nights, Greek nights and Israeli karaoke. Owner Sarit Britton says the kitchen will remain kosher during those hours.

Strong showing in Paris

Florent Cheveau, executive pastry chef at MGM Grand, placed third out of 20 international competitors in the 2018 Cacao Berry World Chocolate Masters Competition in Paris in December. He was the only delegate from the United States. His winning Instant CH3 dessert is being served at the hotel’s Fiamma Italian Kitchen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Opening

Camaradas Mexican-Italian Kitchen has opened at 2535 S. Torrey Pines Drive, serving — no, not Mexican-Italian fusion — dishes such as tacos. burritos, fettucine Alfredo and rigatoni Bolognese. Call 702-707-1202 or visit camaradaslv.com.

Sightings

Actor/singer/comedian Jamie Foxx with a large group at Tao at The Venetian. Former NFL great Emmitt Smith; Matt Walsh and Timothy Simons of HBO’s “Veep” and YouTube personality Jaclyn Hill with separate parties at Lavo at Palazzo.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.