Lotus of Siam to re-open original Las Vegas location

The Lotus of Siam restaurant before a 2017 roof collapse forced the closure of its original location. (Review-Journal file photo)

Chef Saipin Chutinia displays a Left, Nua Suo Renu (Beef Tamarind sauce) and Salmon Panang (curry) at the original Lotus of Siam Restaurant location. (Review-Journal file photo)

More than two years after it was forced to close when the roof collapsed, the original Lotus of Siam location is soon to re-open for business. Penny Chutima reports that her family is eyeing the first week of December for the “soft” re-opening of her family’s award-winning Thai restaurant in the Commercial Center on East Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

“We’re going to re-open everything on Dec. 2,” she predicts. “So both locations will be open, so we can help out our attorney friends and everybody else in the downtown area.”

Delays and construction issues after the rain-soaked roof collapsed in September 2017 prompted the Chutima family to open a new Lotus of Siam location on East Flamingo Road in December of that year. Penny says that space is faring so well it’s planning to announce extended hours by the end of the year. But, she notes, “nobody can replace the old feel of the original Lotus.”

While the old space has been renovated, Chutima says it will retain that old feel.

“There’s a little change, not too much. Just maybe the wallpaper, the carpets, and one of the rooms. So when people walk in there’s actually a waiting area now in the front, so you don’t have to walk and stand.”

There will also be a shuttle between the two locations, in case customers who arrive at the Commercial Center location without a reservation decide the wait for a table is too long, but don’t want to deal with driving and parking at the second locale.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner on weekdays, and dinner only on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re just excited to have our original home back,” Chutima says.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.