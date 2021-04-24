Love caviar? Tequila? Pretzels? Spots around the valley serving them up

Two more restaurants on the Strip have reopened; District One Kitchen and Bar to reopen just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

PF Chang's has reopened at Planet Hollywood. (Planet Hollywood)

Caviar tacos at Petrossian Bar at Bellagio. (MGM Resorts International)

Pretzel bites at PT's Taverns. (PT's Taverns)

Caviar tacos?

Petrossian Bar at Bellagio has introduced a new menu with such items as caviar tacos, caviar pie and a dessert of dark chocolate “caviar,” plus specialty cocktails such as The Bellagio Martini, which is centered with an ice sphere and pairs nicely with Petrossian’s ossetra caviar cigar. bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Class, dinner at Ferraro’s

The wines of Corti dei Venti will be the subject of the next Taste and Learn at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s $75. The restaurant also is planning a four-course winemaker dinner featuring the wines of Balan Company at 6:30 p.m. May 7. It’s $125. Call 702-364-5300. ferraroslasvegas.com

Tasting tequilas

A tasting of Cantera Negra Tequila, with pairings from JMA Chocolates, will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Underground Speakeasy at The Mob Museum. The company’s founder and master distiller and master blender will lead the tasting of a flight of four tequilas. It’s $75; call 702-229-2713 or email sales@themobmuseum.org.

Salty savings

In honor of National Pretzel Day on Monday, PT’s Taverns are offering a basket of soft baked pretzel bites, normally $10, for $4. They’re served with warm cheese sauce and honey mustard. And Wetzel’s Pretzels at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, Walmart at 646 N. Decatur Blvd., Galleria at Sunset in Henderson and Downtown Summerlin will give away free pretzels after 3 p.m. Monday. pteglv.com, wetzels.com

Here and there

• La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, has extended its Sunday Pescheria, a limited-edition fish market, to this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will include cooking demos and take-home instructions. lastregalv.com

• PF Chang’s has reopened its remodeled restaurant at Planet Hollywood. pfchangs.com

• Phil’s Italian Steakhouse at Treasure Island has reopened. treasureisland.com

• The Front Yard at Ellis Island has extended its weekend brunch on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes such dishes as Stuffed Crunch Toast and salmon and lox flatbread. ellisislandcasino.com

• Valley Cheese and Wine, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, has resumed its classes, at 7 p.m. Thursdays. valleycheeseandwine.com

• District One Kitchen and Bar, 3400 S. Jones Blvd., will reopen May 7. Mother’s Day weekend May 8-9 will be reservation-only. The reservation line at 702-413-6868 is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. districtonelv.com

