Low-and-slow roasted pork the star of these tacos

To make the cochinita pibil tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer, a cook squeezes oranges and limes and mixes the fresh juices with black peppercorns, cloves, cumin and achiote paste.

A pork shoulder is punctured in a number of places and thoroughly coated with a signature seasoning mix, then it’s placed in a tub lined with banana leaves and the marinade is poured over. The tub is sealed with more banana leaves, plastic wrap and foil and refrigerated.

The last person who leaves at night, at about 11 or 11:30 p.m., puts it in the oven at 200 degrees, and the first person who arrives in the morning, about 8, takes it out. The result is deeply seasoned, succulent pork ready to be shredded with a fork and used in the tacos with house-made tortillas and pickled onions.

In this weekend’s celebration of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Santos Guisados is offering a $10 Holy Trinity Plate with cochinita pibil, birria and mole tacos, $4 Oaxacan tamales, and $10 La Muerte Margaritas (with mezcal, orange cordial, mango, lime, tajin, chamoy and a tamarindo stick) from Thursday through Saturday.

There will be live music from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and a DJ at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer is at 616 E. Carson St. downtown.

