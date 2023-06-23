Lucky Handel’s customers will get free ice cream for a year

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is opening its newest location next week in the southwest Las Vegas Valley

Construction crews work on a Handel's Ice Cream shop at the Crossroads Commons Center at 8975 W. Charleston Blvd. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The latest Handel's will open Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

As the temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley finally creep near the century mark, it might be a nice time to get free ice cream for a year.

The latest Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream location to open in the Las Vegas Valley can lend a hand — or a scoop — on that front.

Handel’s will welcome the public to its newest location Thursday at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., according to a news release. The shop, led by Carly LeDuc and her husband, Jimmy LeDuc, will treat the first 50 guests to free ice cream for a year.

The grand opening weekend will also feature fun activities for the kids. In addition, the store will be raffling off many prizes during the coming months, including free ice cream treats, free ice cream for a year, and free pints for a year.

The offerings will include local flavors such as black cherry, buckeye, coffee chocolate chip, Graham Central Station, Oree-dough and salty caramel truffle.

The store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer dine-in, pickup, delivery and catering.

The original Handel’s in Las Vegas is on West Tropicana Avenue, at the western edge of Spring Valley. A second is scheduled to open at 8975 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 170, in the Crossroads Commons center, near the border of Summerlin.

