M Resort launches Silver Knights-themed sports bar

Henderson’s M Resort converted the old 32 Degrees bar to create Knight Time Hockey Bar celebrating the local AHL team and Golden Knights affiliate.

Knight Time Hockey Bar in M Resort celebrates the Henderson Silver Knights hockey team. (M Resort)

The puck stops here.

M Resort in Henderson has announced the launch of its Knight Time Hockey Bar celebrating the local Henderson Silver Knights and the property’s partnership as the headquarters hotel for the hockey team. A grand opening party begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 for the public.

Knight Time bar is located, fittingly, on the casino floor next to the sportsbook. The M Resort converted the old 32 Degrees bar to create Knight Time, its space now defined by a wall wrap that simulates a hockey rink.

The bar features new televisions, a video wall that includes an interactive Twitter feed, booths and other seating, alcoves in back with control-your-own TVs, and a private area called The Penalty Box. For that rinkside feel, a horn sounds every time the Silver Knights (or Golden Knights) score a goal.

Knight Time offers even more fan-fare. Silver Knights logos ornament the chairs, couches, tables and other areas of the bar. Skates, signed hockey sticks, gloves, team jerseys and other hockey memorabilia adorn the walls. The floor is composed of hockey stick designs.

To pair with hockey watching, the bar offers 100 or so beers on tap; made-to-order sandwiches, salads and pizzas; burgers and barbecue ribs; plus all-day steak-and-eggs, a handful of salads and slurpy bowls of pho.

“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with M Resort to bring the Knight Time Hockey Bar to life,” Silver Knights chief operating officer Chase Jolesch said. “We know the community and our fans will enjoy it just as much as we do.”

Knight Time Hockey Bar is owned and operated by the M Resort. The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.