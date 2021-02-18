M Resort’s Raiders Tavern & Grill set to open soon

The Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resort, the Raiders’ official team headquarters hotel, will be a 3,400-square-foot space off the casino floor with two bars.

A rendering of the entrance to the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort. (M Resort)

A rendering of the interior of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort. (M Resort)

A rendering of the decor at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort, which will be appropriately football-themed. (M Resort)

The M Resort in Henderson, which is the official team headquarters hotel of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, has announced that its Raiders-themed restaurant will be called, appropriately enough, Raiders Tavern & Grill.

The restaurant is scheduled to open sometime in the next few weeks.

The resort announced in December that the bar and grill would be 8,000 square feet off the casino floor. Thursday’s statement said it will have 3,400 square feet of dining space and two bars. One of the few projects not to be affected by COVID-19, it had been scheduled to open in the first quarter of this year.

The tavern and restaurant will be decorated with Raiders memorabilia and merchandise, and 45 high-definition TVs will probably make it a particularly appealing spot on game days.

