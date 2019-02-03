MAGIC 2019: 6 places to find fashionable feasts in Las Vegas

Next season’s fashion trends are on display this week at the MAGIC apparel conference, which is appropriate in a city that boasts multiple shopping attractions packed with names you’d expect to find on Rodeo Drive. For those who want to do some actual retail therapy, or just window shopping, here are some places to refuel between boutiques.

Wolfgang Puck encourages guests to make good use of the bar menu to sample lots of small bites in one visit to Spago. Anthony Mair

Wolfgang Puck poses for a photo at Spago at Bellagio on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

Buddy Valastro, left, visits with dinners at Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian during Vegas Uncork'd Friday, May 11, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Buddy Valastro visits with, from left, Barbara and Mark Deering of Las Vegas, Traci and Greg Knoyle of Missoula, Mont. and Robert Murinchack of Las Vegas at Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian during Vegas Uncork'd Friday, May 11, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The King Kong Sundae complete with sparklers is seen at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on the Las Vegas Strip. Serving up to 12 people, the dessert has a whopping 24 scoops of ice cream. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sushi Roku

For a moment of Zen after a busy day exploring the Forum Shops, head to the section of the mall closest to the Strip, and take a ride to the top of the circular escalators. There, you’ll find this gorgeously appointed restaurant. Natural touches of wood and rock set the mood for you to sample from the sushi, noodle and robata selections. Have no fear, however. Las Vegas is well represented — from the signature skyline out the main dining room windows to the $250 High Roller (a pair of sushi rolls made with lobster, bluefin toro, wagyu beef, shaved truffles, caviar and gold flakes). Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-733-7373, innovativedining.com/restaurants/sushiroku

Spago

The Shops at Bellagio, an enclave on the northern Strip side of the resort, is home to some big names in fashion. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck recently moved his flagship Spago to a space nestled among boutiques by Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Dior, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Fendi. The lounge area is relaxed and perfect for snacking, while the main dining room has a more formal feel. The patio view of the Bellagio Fountains is a gorgeous accompaniment to any meal. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-693-8181, bellagio.com

Buddy V’s Ristorante

You’ll find restaurants and retail on many levels in the sprawling complex that extends from The Venetian through Palazzo. Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s tribute to the Italian food he grew up eating is around the corner from the massive two-story outpost of New York City’s Barney’s. Lunch and dinner options include pizza, pasta, salad and sandwiches, with a buffet brunch available on weekends. If you don’t have room for one of the desserts that made the celebrity chef famous, drop by his Carlo’s Bakery across the hall for a take-home treat. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-607-2355, buddyvsrestaurants.com

Mastro’s Ocean Club

The multilevel Shops at Crystals may be the most tranquil shopping experience in Las Vegas, even on busy days. It boasts more than 50 of the world’s most fashionable designers, clothiers and jewelers. While its beer-focused Pub and Wolfgang Puck outpost offer more casual fare, those in search of something more upscale will want to head to Mastro’s Ocean Club. The menu features a large selection of steak, chops, seafood and sushi, and its treehouse-like perch places you in the middle of everything, able to take in the entire scene. The Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-798-7115, mastrosrestaurants.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Plenty of restaurants are worth consideration during a day shopping at Fashion Show, the massive free-standing mall on Las Vegas Boulevard at Spring Mountain Road. If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, however, Sugar Factory’s signature dessert selection makes it a no-brainer. Over-the-top milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and premium fondues are among the most Instagram-worthy dishes in town, as is the rooftop Chocolate Lounge, which would make Willy Wonka jealous. And the massive goblet cocktails add an alcohol buzz to your sugar high. Throw in frequent celebrity sightings, it’s no wonder Sugar Factory has become a Las Vegas institution. Fashion Show, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-685-0483, sugarfactory.com

Costa di Mare

The newly opened Wynn Plaza Shops are getting most of the retail attention at Wynn and Encore these days, and they offer some great places for hip, fashionable dining (particularly Cipriani). But serious foodies know that this indoor/outdoor classic on the resort’s original shopping promenade (formerly Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare) is in a league of its own. Arguably the finest seafood restaurant in town, the fish served here were likely swimming in the Mediterranean 24 to 36 hours before they arrive on your plate. And when the weather is nice, the cabanas on the lagoon house some of the most sought-after tables in town. Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-3305, wynnlasvegas.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

