Majordomo Meat & Fish is open, its menu appears a work in progress

David Chang’s Palazzo restaruant and raw bar opened Monday at Palazzo; staff said the one-page menu is what’s available ‘for now.’

Egg and roe to accompany Majordomo's bing bread. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The bing bread is a signature feature of Majordomo Meat & Fish. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tingly lamb to accompany Majordomo's bing bread. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ice is sawed down to cocktail size, behind the bar at Majordomo Meat & Fish. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The raw bar at Majordomo Meat & Fish. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Chang’s Majordomo Meat & Fish opened its doors to the public Monday night at Palazzo. It was the first time we’ve seen a menu for the new restaurant, although staff referred to the single page of offerings available in both the lounge and main dining rooms as the lineup “for now.”

It begins with a section dedicated to Chinese bing bread offered with choice of seven toppings: cultured butter & honey, tingly lamb, chickpea dip (with or without sea urchin), shaved foie gras, wagyu beef tartare, chicken egg with trout roe, and 40-day cave-aged butter & kaluga caviar. Chang and his team also offer five appetizers, three pasta dishes, three fish dishes, seven steaks, a large-format plate of beef short rib and a half-dozen sides. The centerpiece of the menu, however, is smoked prime rib carved tableside.

The lounge area, raw bar, main dining room and more intimate “wine room” all were open for business on Monday. But the large room in the back, where Chang keeps his live fish tanks, was not open. When asked about the latter, the staff were a bit secretive about what’s planned for the room. But I got the feeling it may be a different experience from the main restaurant. Also not open yet: Chang’s walk-up slider spot Moon Palace, located across the hallway from Majordomo Meat & Fish.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.

