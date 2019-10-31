Make a blueberry lemon drop like Trago Lounge
Trago Lounge at the Tropicana freshens up a classic cocktail with the Blueberry Lemon Drop. The newly remodeled lounge serves this pretty drink with fresh berries and a sugared rim.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces Skyy Infusions Pacific Blueberry
■ ½ ounce Cointreau
■ ½ ounce fresh lemon juice
■ ½ ounce fresh lime juice
■ ¾ ounce simple syrup
■ 10 fresh blueberries
Garnish
■ Fresh blueberries
■ Sugar rim
Directions
In a mixing glass, muddle fresh blueberries. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain using fine-mesh strainer into a cocktail coupe rimmed with sugar.