Make a White Gummy Bear cocktail like a Las Vegas bar

The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow

This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which — yup — is coated with real 24-karat gold. The restaurant starts with an 8- to 10-ounce cut of beef and applies a black-pepper crust. Upon order, the meat is deep-fried, wrapped in about $100 worth of gold leaf and sliced into medallions, which are arrayed on a pool of Mr. Chow’s secret black-pepper sauce and draped with a glistening garland of about 1.3 ounces of Petrossian Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar. Conceived by the restaurant’s executive chef, Zhen Han, and general manager, Patrice Rozat, it’s garnished with fresh asparagus spears and broccoli florets and served with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. It’s $1,000, and must be requested 48 hours in advance.