Make a White Gummy Bear cocktail like a Las Vegas bar
Troy Liquor Bar at the Golden Nugget makes a White Gummy Bear that requires only four ingredients and tastes just like its namesake candy.
As easy to sip as it is to make, the gummy bear cocktail is a standby. Troy Liquor Bar at the Golden Nugget makes a White Gummy Bear that requires only four ingredients and tastes just like its namesake candy. For an added touch, serve it in a martini glass with a sugar rim.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces Absolut Raspberry Vodka
■ ¾ ounce Peachtree liqueur
■ 1 ounce sweet and sour mix
■ 1 ounce Sprite
Garnish
■ Cherries
■ Sugar rim
Directions
Combine vodka, peach schnapps and sweet and sour mix in a mixing tin. Shake with ice and strain over glass. Top with Sprite and garnish with cherries.