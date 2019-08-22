Make Locale’s twist on an Aperol spritz. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSevenAgency.com )

Erin Hall, lead mixologist and bartender at Locale, wanted to create a balanced summer cocktail. “The Brunch in Milan is the love child of a spritz and a Bellini and has become one of the most popular cocktails on the menu,” Hall says.

Ingredients

■ 2 ounces club soda

■ 1½ ounces Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom Botanical

■ 1½ ounces Avissi Prosecco

■ ¾ ounce Aperol

■ ½ ounce house-made apricot purée

Garnish

■ Orange twist

Directions

Combine Ketel One, Aperol and apricot purée into a mixing tin and gently shake with ice. Strain into an all-purpose or white wine glass. Add prosecco and club soda. Carefully add ice to top off cocktail. This will prevent stirring and breaking up the delicate bubbles. Lastly, squeeze the oils from an orange twist and lay it over top to garnish.