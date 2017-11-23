ad-fullscreen
Food

Make Public School 702’s rye cocktail with fresh stout syrup

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2017 - 9:43 am
 

The ginger beer and sweet, floral Licor 43 combine to give this Public School 702 beverage a lighter profile than most whiskey drinks. And if you’re making the Ryders on the Storm at home, taking the time to cook up a batch of the stout syrup beforehand is certain to impress your guests.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Bulleit Rye

■ 1/2 ounce Licor 43

■ 3/4 ounce stout syrup (see recipe)

■ 3/4 ounce lime juice

■ 1 heavy dash Old Fashioned bitters

■ Ginger beer

Garnish

■ Lime wheel

Directions

Mix first five ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into mason jar. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel.

Stout syrup

(Yields four quarts. Adjust to needs. Shelf life: 3 weeks.)

Ingredients

■ 8 cups of stout

■ 6 cups of sugar

Directions

Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Lower heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce liquid for 20 minutes. Let cool.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like