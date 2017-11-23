Make Public School 702’s rye cocktail with fresh stout syrup

The ginger beer and sweet, floral Licor 43 combine to give this Public School 702 beverage a lighter profile than most whiskey drinks. And if you’re making the Ryders on the Storm at home, taking the time to cook up a batch of the stout syrup beforehand is certain to impress your guests.
Ingredients
■ 1 1/2 ounces Bulleit Rye
■ 1/2 ounce Licor 43
■ 3/4 ounce stout syrup (see recipe)
■ 3/4 ounce lime juice
■ 1 heavy dash Old Fashioned bitters
■ Ginger beer
Garnish
■ Lime wheel
Directions
Mix first five ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into mason jar. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel.
Stout syrup
(Yields four quarts. Adjust to needs. Shelf life: 3 weeks.)
Ingredients
■ 8 cups of stout
■ 6 cups of sugar
Directions
Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Lower heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce liquid for 20 minutes. Let cool.1850 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135