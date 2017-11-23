Make Public School 702’s rye cocktail with fresh stout syrup

The ginger beer and sweet, floral Licor 43 combine to give this Public School 702 beverage a lighter profile than most whiskey drinks.

Ryders on the Storm at Public School 702 on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The ginger beer and sweet, floral Licor 43 combine to give this Public School 702 beverage a lighter profile than most whiskey drinks. And if you’re making the Ryders on the Storm at home, taking the time to cook up a batch of the stout syrup beforehand is certain to impress your guests.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Bulleit Rye

■ 1/2 ounce Licor 43

■ 3/4 ounce stout syrup (see recipe)

■ 3/4 ounce lime juice

■ 1 heavy dash Old Fashioned bitters

■ Ginger beer

Garnish

■ Lime wheel

Directions

Mix first five ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into mason jar. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel.

Stout syrup

(Yields four quarts. Adjust to needs. Shelf life: 3 weeks.)

Ingredients

■ 8 cups of stout

■ 6 cups of sugar

Directions

Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Lower heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce liquid for 20 minutes. Let cool.

