Make STK’s Strawberry Cobbler cocktail
STK muddles real summer strawberries to make the Strawberry Cobbler, and adding the graham cracker crumb rim is easy as pie.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces vodka
■ 1 ounce sour mix
■ 1/4 ounce simple syrup
■ 2 strawberries
■ graham cracker crumbs
Directions
Place strawberries in mixing glass and muddle. Add vodka, simple syrup, sour mix and ice. Shake and strain into a graham cracker crust-rimmed martini glass.