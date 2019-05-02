Make the Prescription Julep for Kentucky Derby Day

Electra Cocktail Club's secret julep menu, from left, Early to Rise, Colonial, Banco de Mexico, Don't Mind If I Do and Prescription. (Palazzo)

Electra Cocktail Club's Prescription Julep (Palazzo)

Saturday is horse racing’s biggest day. Watch the Kentucky Derby in style by sipping on this variation of the mint julep. Electra Cocktail Club has five cocktails on its secret julep menu, including the Prescription Julep made with cognac, perfect for race-day imbibing.

Ingredients

¼ ounce simple syrup

1½ ounces Michter’s rye

1 ounce Hennessy VSOP

Fresh mint

White sugar cube

Crushed ice

Garnish

Fresh mint

Powdered sugar

Directions

Press fresh mint against copper mug to release flavor and drop in a white sugar cube. Gently muddle sugar cube and mint. Mix other ingredients in tin and pour into copper mug. Top with crushed ice, mint and powdered sugar.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Palazzo.