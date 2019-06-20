Make The Strat’s purple cocktail with Hennessy
Fruity cocktails don’t always need to be made with rum or vodka. The Look Out Below at View Lounge at The Strat gets its rich flavor from a bubbly peach lambic and the nutty finish of cognac. And blackberry preserves give it a bold purple ombre color.
Ingredients
■ 5 ounces Lindeman’s Peche Lambic
■ 1½ ounces Hennessy V.S. Cognac
■ 1 ounce fresh lemon sour
■ 2 dashes of Australian Aromatic Bitters
■ 2 bar spoons of blackberry preserves
Garnish
■ Frozen blackberries
■ Dried lemon wheel
Directions
Combine all ingredients except the lambic in a cocktail tin with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with lambic and add garnish.