Make the Whisk Me Away cocktail from Green Valley Ranch

Winter’s Village is now open at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort, featuring outdoor skating rinks, snacks and holiday libations. This cocktail with a hearty dose of rye, sure to warm you up after some time on the ice, is exclusive to the Green Valley Ranch location.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Jack Daniel’s Rye
■ ¾ ounce Tattersall Cranberry
■ ¾ ounce lemon juice
■ ½ ounce simple syrup
Garnish
■ Dehydrated lime wheel
Directions
Shake ingredients with ice. Strain over ice. Garnish with lime wheel.