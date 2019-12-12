Makers & Finders owner opening new Las Vegas coffee shop

Makers & Finders Coffee soon will have a new sister spot in Las Vegas, but with a whole different vibe.

Makers & Finders owner Josh Molina has plans for a new coffee shop Take It Easy, opening in April in Chinatown. (Take it Easy)

Makers & Finders Coffee soon will have a new sister spot, but with a whole different vibe.

“Makers & Finders is such a bustling kind of cafe,” owner Josh Molina said of the place he opened in late 2014 at 1120 S. Main St., and the Downtown Summerlin sibling that followed three years later. “Our alter ego is Take It Easy.”

Take It Easy is scheduled to make its debut in April at 3540 Wynn Road in The Center at Spring Mountain, the Chinatown plaza that’s also home to The Golden Tiki. It’ll have counter service, while the Makers & Finders locations are full service.

“It’ll be a coffee roastery with a very high-tech coffee bar,” Molina said, with a La Marzocco Modbar brewing unit that’s built right into the counter. “There’s a very modern-looking spout that comes out of the coffee bar.”

The rest of the cafe will be similar in style.

“It’ll be very sleek, with mid-century modern furniture,” he said. “A minimalistic design in white marble with Champagne and bronze accent colors.”

The roaster, he said, will be a Diedrich IR-12.

“It’s a state-of-the-art, infrared-powered coffee roaster, just very top of the line,” Molina said. “It’ll be a centerpiece in the retail location.” The retail area, he said, will be open to the storage, office and conference facilities.

But Molina seems equally excited about Take It Easy’s in-house bakery, which he said will turn out flatbreads and empanadas but also Colombian bunuelos pandebono pastries, which he said aren’t currently available in Las Vegas.

“I grew up with these Colombian baked pastries,” said Molina, a native of New York city and the son of Colombian immigrants. Since the family moved to Las Vegas in 1999, he said, trips home always meant a trove of the little round cheese pastries brought back to Southern Nevada.

“Makers & Finders has such a great name,” he said. “We wanted to do something different; we think this area is better suited to a different concept.

“The neighborhood is just getting so much attention. I wanted to be where we could display our creativity.”

Also on the drawing board: A third Makers & Finders to open in 2020, although Molina wouldn’t disclose a possible location.

