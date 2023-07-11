Mamma Mia! Tickets now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival

The festival brings together 20 of Las Vegas’ best pizzerias to share delicious, cheesy slices all in one place.

Tickets are now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival, where pizza enthusiasts can taste a variety of delicious, cheesy goods all in one place.

The festival brings together some of Las Vegas’ top pizzerias, including Metro Pizza, Pizza Rock, Evel Pie and more.

Although the festival, held annually at the Industrial Event Space, is not until Nov. 4, you can reserve your spot now or grab a ticket before prices go up.

Tickets are quickly selling out, and the only two options for tickets shown Tuesday on the Las Vegas Pizza Festival website are tier 1 general admission or “Slice Bites GA” tickets, which will allow guests to have unlimited samples of pizza including Detroit, Sicilian and New York-style.

VIP tier 1 “Pizzaiolo VIP” tickets are also available for those 21 and over, which grants early access to the festival, free beer and wine and other treats along with every perk of the tier 1 general admission.

There will also be live entertainment and “a fantastic atmosphere that will leave you craving more,” the festival said in a Facebook post.