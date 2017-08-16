Mandalay Bay’s Foundation Room offering eclipse brunch

Want to view Monday’s solar eclipse over brunch? Head to The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay, where you can sit on the patio from 9 a.m. to noon and watch the moon cast its shadow over Earth. Brunch includes themed cocktails from Mount Gay Eclipse Rum and protective glasses. It’s $40; 702-632-4803.

View from the balcony at Foundation Room

Master chef visits his Twist

The only thing cooler than dining in the restaurant of one of the world’s greatest chefs is doing so when he or she actually is in the house. Fans of Paris master Pierre Gagnaire will have that opportunity — and perhaps even get to say hello — this week at Twist at Mandarin Oriental. Gagnaire will oversee a six-course tequila pairing menu Wednesday (with entree of curry roasted veal with eggplant veloute, white miso and red beet syrup, $269). He’ll run the kitchen through Saturday. mandarinoriental.com 888-881-9367

Chin to guest chef

Summerlin’s Honey Salt has announced Gerald Chin as the latest participant in its guest chef series. Chin — known as “G-Man” to his fans — most recently ran the kitchen at Michael Mina’s Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay before heading to Hawaii to open Stripsteak Waikiki. His family-style dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will pay tribute the islands with dishes such as a wasabi-mustard-crusted flat iron steak. It’s $58. honeysalt.com

Food as fundraising

Dessert Before Dinner, which benefits Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Caesars Palace. This benefit is unique in that local pastry chefs will create desserts using a Girl Scout cookie — this year’s is S’mores — which guests will sample before dinner. Tickets start at $400. girlscoutsnv.org

That event will be followed by Flavors of the Heart, a “brain and heart-healthy epicurean event” sponsored by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, which will be 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 at World Market Center. Tickets start at $75. flavorsoftheheart.com

Zuk moves to Hank’s

Chef Doug Zuk is leaving T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort but staying in the Station Casinos family. The veteran of Craftsteak, Public House, Flour & Barley and Off the Strip will move to Hank’s Fine Steaks at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson. There’s no word yet on who will take the reins at T-Bones.

