Mark Wahlberg’s Las Vegas restaurant reopens after minor fire

Social media posts of surging flames outside the restaurant fueled the drama.

The exterior of Mark Wahlberg's Flecha Cantina is seen in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Flecha Cantina)

Social media posts, as they are wont do, made things seem much worse than they were.

But Instagram drama is not always fact, and the flames surging outside Flecha Cantina in Town Square, with alarms blaring, were limited to the terrace in front of the restaurant, said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers, the restaurant group founded by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg.

Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg opened Flecha Cantina in September.

A firepit on the terrace caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sharpe said.

“The whole front of the building has reflective windows, so it made it look pretty spectacular, but not in a good way. The fire department came out quickly; they suppressed it. It was out in 20 minutes. It was very minor. Fortunately, it wasn’t worse.”

The restaurant reopened by 7:15 p.m., Sharpe said.

Flecha, which opened its original location in Huntington Beach, California, serves modern Mexican food. The restaurant is at 6683 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Town Square. Visit flechacantina.com.

