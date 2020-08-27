98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Food

Market Grille Cafe finds new life amid pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 10:13 am
 

When Joe Pierro woke up on March 22, he told his family he was going to close Market Grille Cafe, at least until the pandemic had passed.

The decision wasn’t made lightly or quickly. Pierro had seen a slowdown in his Greek/Italian restaurants at the beginning of March as people started learning more about COVID-19. After the governor’s order came in, he closed the location at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on March 18 — permanently, he feared — and shifted the one at 7070 N. Durango Drive to takeout-only, in the hope of eventually returning to regular service.

Pierro was facing challenges he’d never experienced. Because he’d lost his managers, he was opening and closing each day. He’d lost much of his remaining staff to various factors and because much of the food the restaurant served was perishable, the risk of costly waste was high. It all just didn’t seem worth it.

“I felt beaten down by so many odds,” said Pierro, with a remaining trace of the Buffalo, New York, accent of his youth. “There was no good news. It was just dismal.”

But that day launched a new beginning, of sorts. The day turned out to be the most successful of the week but maybe more importantly, it also was one characterized by the kindness of guests who expressed gratitude that the restaurant was open and blessings that it would survive — plus some “really incredible” tips for the staff.

“All that just melted my heart and by the end of the day, I told my family that we will survive this and we will remain open,” Pierro said.

They ended up doing decent takeout business during the shutdown, about 22 percent short of normal volume, with sales some days actually exceeding those of a year before. The shift to takeout mode enabled them to continue serving a menu of dishes that reflect Pierro’s Italian background and his wife’s Greek one, such as lasagna and eggplant Parmesan, pastitsio and moussaka and less traditional choices such as whitefish scallopini, pomegranate chicken and the ever-popular Aphrodite’s Cheesecake, which has a baklava crust.

Because the all-clear for reopening came with short notice, they weren’t able to reopen dine-in in time for the highly profitable Mother’s Day, but then, too, sales were just below last year’s.

When they reopened about a week later for dine-in at 50 percent capacity, takeout sales still were about 75 percent of business. But things have gradually turned around. Now, Market Grille Cafe, which opened at its current location at Elkhorn and Durango roads in late 2011 (after five years on West Tropical Parkway) is thriving.

“Now, at this point, I’m overwhelmed with the business we’re having,” Pierro said. “There are so many words of kindness that we stayed with it. We’ve got enough of a following — we’ve got enough support — we’re going to make it. Now 35 to 40 percent is takeout and with the dining room at 50-percent capacity, we’re filling up our dining room and we’re always on a wait.”

And he’s getting ready to reopen the West Lake Mead Boulevard location on Sept. 14.

“We keep hearing from customers from the Lake Mead store, ‘When are you going to reopen?’ ” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge. It’s reawakening a restaurant that’s been shut down for five months — and at half capacity. I’m hoping some of the customers are going to come back. There’s a lot of places that are closed.”

Pierro remains wary, however.

“Things are good enough that I’m bringing on more staff,” he said. “I’m an optimist, but with the world what it is, I don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Knights forward’s Instagram account posts profane response
Knights forward’s Instagram account posts profane response
2
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
3
Henderson man charged with using PPP funds to buy a house
Henderson man charged with using PPP funds to buy a house
4
Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for social media replies
Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for social media replies
5
Nevada, Clark County report fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid-June
Nevada, Clark County report fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid-June
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST