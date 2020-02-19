Marshawn Lynch, Andre Ward to host sandwich shop event

Marshawn Lynch poses with Ike Shehadeh of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. (Ike's Love & Sandwiches)

Crown and Anchor (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Superstar athletes Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Andre Ward, a former professional boxer who retired with an undefeated record, will host a free event from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, near UNLV. A special $10 combo will include a sandwich named for Lynch or Ward, chips and a drink.

Got spirits?

If ghosts are your thing, you may be interested in a viewing party at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Ave. After a Review-Journal story last Halloween season, the pub was approached by a YouTube channel specializing in paranormal activity, which produced a documentary. Owner Ron Schultz said the crew did a ghost hunt, and “it was illuminating.” There’s a teaser video on the pub’s Facebook page.

Event tickets on sale

Early bird tickets are on sale for the Nevada Restaurant Association’s 37th Epicurean Affair, scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. May 14 at Red Rock Resort. General admission tickets are $70 through March 31 and $110 thereafter; VIP tickets, with admission at 6 p.m., are $85, or $125 after March 31. Rentals of cabanas and daybeds also are available. Visit nvrestaurants.com.

Openings

Nobu Restaurant has opened at Bally’s. The first Las Vegas outpost of the chain opened when the Hard Rock Hotel did in 1995 and closed Feb. 3 when the hotel was shuttered for the renovations that will turn it into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Hard Rock spot was followed by a restaurant and hotel at Caesars Palace in 2013. Executive chef Nolan Kline, executive sushi chef Yasushi Handa and general manager Kenny Hernandez made the transition from the Hard Rock to Bally’s, and the new spot serves the full Nobu menu, cocktails, wine and sake. Hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-693-5090 or visit noburestaurants.com.

Prendi, a grab-and-go spot with house-made food and cold-pressed juices, has opened at the Sahara. Among its features is a focaccia bar with choices such as Margherita, sausage and pepper and chicken pesto. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Just Crack’N seafood-to-go, part of a 12-unit chain, has opened at the Boulevard Mall. The menu includes seafood or crawfish boils; grilled, steamed or fried seafood; sides and such offbeat items as a seafood potato, seafood bread and the Surf ’N Turf Burger. A seafood platter with catfish, crab, crawfish, shrimp, clams and calamari is $24.99. Order online at justcrackn.com or call 702-722-1019.

Have an item for Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.