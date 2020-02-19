Marssa makes tuna poke presentation must-see viewing

Dish at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas offers a mist-like presentation at your table.

Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heidi Knapp Rinella

If you can’t get to the sea mists, bring the sea mists to you.

The tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson is cubed bigeye tuna tossed with house-made poke sauce, sliced green onions and julienned white onions, served on a bed of seaweed salad and garnished with lotus chips.

Presented in a glass dish over dry ice scented to produce a melony fragrance, it’s $18.