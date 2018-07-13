Martha Stewart to host food and wine festival in Las Vegas

Martha Stewart has announced an outdoor food and wine festival planned for Oct. 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

FILE - In this March 5, 2004 file photo, Martha Stewart leaves Manhattan Federal Court after guilty verdicts in her federal stock fraud trial in New York. President Donald Trump says he's considering pardoning Martha Stewart. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience is part of a 12-city culinary series, and is described as a “savory exploration showcasing fine food, wine, beer and spirits from local and national chefs and mixologists.”

A three-hour grand tasting, from 1-4 p.m., is priced at $85 and will include a cooking demonstration from Stewart and the chance to explore various kitchen gear and other products. Chefs from the MGM Resorts International family will provide samples of their cuisine, and top Las Vegas mixologists and sommeliers will be on hand to provide sips of cocktails and wine. (The chef lineup is a work in progress but is expected to be announced shortly.)

VIP tickets will allow for early entry at noon and access to an exclusive lounge for an additional $35. A limited number of Master Class tickets will include a more intimate seminar with Stewart, where she’ll share some of her favorite cooking tips and a gift bag to take home.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at wineandfood.usatoday.com/lasvegas.

