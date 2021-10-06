Martha Stewart’s first restaurant planned for Las Vegas Strip

A demolition permit, which states a space is being cleared at a Strip resort to make way for “Martha Stewart Restaurant,” has been filed with Clark County.

Martha Stewart talks with people during a Q&A session during the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience in Las Vegas in October 2018. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martha Stewart talks with people during a Q&A session during the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

It appears Martha Stewart is about to open her first restaurant — and it’ll be on the Las Vegas Strip, at Paris Las Vegas. A demolition permit that states a space is being cleared there to make way for “Martha Stewart Restaurant” has been filed with Clark County.

Representatives of Stewart and Caesars Entertainment — notoriously tight-lipped about new projects — didn’t return requests for comment, but the permit indicates the involvement of Dezmotif Studios, a local architecture and interior design firm.

There’s precedent for the new restaurant. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis opened her first restaurant in 2014 at The Cromwell, another Caesars property just steps away from Paris Las Vegas, and it has proved to be enormously successful. She went on to open Pronto, a much more casual restaurant and wine bar, at Caesars Palace in 2018.

Local industry representatives lauded the news of a possible Stewart spot.

“Unique and first-ever culinary experiences, especially by high-profile, popular personalities, have always elevated our ‘Only Vegas’ brand of offerings,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of communications for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“While we’re unaware if there’s any truth to the rumor about Martha Stewart having plans to open a restaurant at Paris Las Vegas,” she said, “it would be an amazing addition to the destination and a huge draw for our visitors to have her trailblazing culinary and lifestyle expertise grace the already dynamic dining scene in Las Vegas.”

“Las Vegas is the tourist capital of the world, so adding another big-name restaurant only enhances the allure of our city,” said Alexandria Dazlich, director of government and public relations for the Nevada Restaurant Association. “The news of new restaurants opening is exciting and we hope is a sign of good times to come for our industry.”

An opening date has not been announced.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.