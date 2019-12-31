Mayfair Supper Club brings old-school glamour to Las Vegas Strip

The Mayfair Supper Club debuts New Year’s Eve at the Bellagio, a restaurant that reflects the glamorous supper clubs of the mid-1900s.

The Cigar, an edible chocolate and hazelnut cigar showpiece that arrive hickory-smoked under a glass cloche, at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

When creating desserts for an interactive dinner and show experience with one of the most coveted views on the Strip, you need to add some flair to the presentation.

Bellagio’s executive pastry chef, Philippe Angibeau, was well aware of that when crafting the dessert menu for Mayfair Supper Club, the new spot overlooking Bellagio’s famed fountains.

“We had the idea to try to come out with some interaction with the desserts: smoke, and a lot of fire too,” he said.

While most will have to wait until Mayfair’s New Year’s Eve opening to see what those fire elements entail, Angibeau agreed to a pre-opening glimpse of some smoke, in the form of the restaurant’s showpiece closer, The Cigar.

The edible chocolate and hazelnut praline cigar, set among chocolate crumbles atop a base of pear and chocolate panna cotta, arrives tableside under a smoke-filled glass cloche. As your server removes the cover, the scent of burnt hickory sets the mood before you have a chance to dig into its sugary goodness.

“We wanted to do something old-fashioned, so The Cigar, was perfect,” says Angibeau. “We thought it would match, perfectly, the restaurant, and the style.”

