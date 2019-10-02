Mayfair Supper Club to have Bellagio fountain view

The Mayfair Supper Club will replace Hyde Bellagio, which in turn replaced Fontana Bar, and will, it seems, be colored a little bit by both.

The fountains at Bellagio. (Review-Journal file photo)

A little bit of London’s fashionable Mayfair district is expected to arrive in Las Vegas on New Year’s weekend.

Sean Christie, MGM Resorts International’s president of events and nightlife, said the new spot’s name is “aspirational,” evoking the special vibe of the area that’s home to some of London’s best restaurants, hotels and clubs such as the storied Annabel’s and 5 Hertford Street.

“We’re in the Bellagio; we’re on the 50-yard line of the water,” he said. “People are going to feel they can come and be dressed up like a night out in London.”

Christie said Mayfair is being designed to appeal to different audiences at different times — or the same audience, when guests choose to stay throughout the evening, which they’re hoping they do.

“Restaurant patterns follow generalities,” he said. “As the evening goes on, people are there for different experiences.”

In the life of a restaurant/club, he said, the hours of 5 to 7 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight “are pretty distinct, and we’re going to follow that path.” The entertainment will reflect the various moods of an evening, he said, starting with maybe a piano and a “sedate, kind of jazzy vibe. As the evening goes on, we can add things to that, like maybe a singer or dancers.”

But make no mistake, said Dominque Bertolone, MGM Resorts vice president of food and beverage operations. “First and foremost, it’s a restaurant,” Bertolone said. “We’re adding entertainment that will enable us to keep people.”

The menu is being designed to reflect a refined spirit with a little bit of old Vegas thrown in.

“What we are thinking of doing is paying homage to the classics — prime rib, the seafood tower,” Bertolone said. “That will bring back that era but with a little bit of a contemporary touch, more contemporary in the presentation. It will be a great place to have dinner with your friends and family, and grab your attention every time we bring it to the table. It will be part of the show.”

But, Bertolone said, “You can come at any time. It’s not going to be dinner-show seating.”

“The entertainment of the evening is being constructed in a way where people won’t feel the pressure to come at a certain time,” Christie said. “No velvet ropes or doormen.”

All against the backdrop of a spectacular view of the Bellagio fountains. Christie said while plans still are in the early stages, they’re hoping to possibly integrate the entertainment and the water.

