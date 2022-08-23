Mayor Goodman to tap 1st keg for Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest

The tapping by Mayor Carolyn Goodman follows the tradition of the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg to launch the annual Oktoberfest in that city.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, shown here at Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest 2021, will again kick off the restaurant's 2022 Oktoberfest celebration, on Sept. 9. (Hofbräuhaus)

Her Honor will be at the keg.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas kicks off its 18th annual Oktoberfest celebration with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tapping the first keg at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The tapping by Goodman follows the tradition of the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg to launch the annual Oktoberfest in that city.

Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest runs through Oct. 31. Every Friday and Saturday during the event, a celebrity guest will tap the keg to inaugurate the festivities that evening. Among these tappers are the Chippendales, famed Vegas drag queens Larry Edwards (Hot Chocolate) and Roxy Brooks, former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, “Fantasy” burlesque performers, magician Jen Kramer and singer Sarah Hester Ross.

Special beer and dishes

During Oktoberfest, folks can sample the Oktoberfestbier served at the festival in Munich. Hofbräuhaus imports the full-bodied lager from the same batches brewed for the Oktoberfest tent in the Bavarian capital. The Oktoberfest menu offers daily specials to pair with Hofbräuhaus brews:

— Monday: Biergulasch — Beef braised in goulash spices and dark beer.

— Tuesday: Braumeister’s Schweinebraten — Pork roast with creamy Brussels sprouts and roasted Yukon potatoes.

— Wednesday: Jägerhackbraten — German meatloaf topped with creamy mushroom sauce.

— Thursday: Räucherplatte — Various smoked Bavarian meats and sausages.

— Friday: Rouladen — Braised beef roll with bacon, onions and pickles.

— Saturday: Schweinshaxe — Crisp pork shank.

— Sunday: Schmankerl Tower — Bavarian meat or poultry specialties served in three tiers.

Seating packages and tickets

New this year, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is offering guaranteed seating in the main hall with its Oktoberfest VIP package featuring a table for either eight or 10, with the price used as a food and beverage credit toward the bill. Single VIP tickets feature prime family-style seating in the main hall, with the price paid used as a food and beverage credit.

Details/reservations: www.hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.