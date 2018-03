MB Steak’s barman John O’Donnell created the Get Lucky cocktail for the Hard Rock Hotel restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day party, which will also feature bagpipers and plenty of Guinness. If you can’t make it out to the party Saturday night, here’s how you can mix one up at home.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Jameson Irish Whiskey

■ 1 1/2 ounces peach schnapps

■ 1 1/2 ounces fresh sour mix

Garnish

■ 1 fresh mint leaf

Directions

Combine ingredients and shake well. Pour over ice. Garnish with mint leaf.