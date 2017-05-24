Mb Steakhouse, Sparrow and Wolf open in Las Vegas

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An outpost of The Slanted Door, the much-heralded Vietnamese restaurant that originated in San Francisco’s Mission District in 1995, is expected to open next year at the Forum Shops at Caesars. The restaurant won the James Beard Outstanding Restaurant award in 2014.

A taste of Chicago

Chicago’s Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf also is headed to Las Vegas. The restaurant, which was named one of Esquire’s 12 Restaurants Around the Country Worth The Reservation this year, will open in October in the new Park MGM, which will replace the Monte Carlo.

Going in style

Origin India wants its customers to enjoy their evening in style. So, beginning June 5, the Paradise Road modern Indian restaurant will offer limo service to and from dinner. The free transport is available to both tourists and locals. To book a reservation and a ride, call 702-735-6363.

Open in Chinatown

Sparrow + Wolf, from chef Brian Howard, formerly of Comme Ca, Bouchon and Alize, opened last week with a lion dance by the Lohan School of Shaolin Las Vegas and a traditional blessing, a nod to its Chinatown location.

New at Hard Rock

MB Steakhouse, from brothers Michael and David Morton, has opened at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Zuk’s in at T-Bones

Doug Zuk is executive chef at T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort. We last heard from Zuk in early February, when he exited his position at Off The Strip in The Linq. Zuk has a long history in Las Vegas, including stints at Craftsteak, Public House and Flour & Barley.

Sightings

Country duo Florida Georgia Line, singer Camila Cabello, actresses Ashley Tisdale and Lea Michele, record producer DJ Khaled, actor Jussie Smollett, musicians DNCE including Joe Jonas and singing group R5 at Tao at The Venetian. Country singer Jake Owen at Shake Shack at New York New York. TV personality Jeannie Mai at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs at Carmine’s at the Forum Shops at Caesars. Musician Drake, Miley family members Tish and Brandi Cyrus and “Dance Moms” star Jojo Siwa at Sugar Factory at Fashion Show Mall.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.