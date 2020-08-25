McDonald’s adds new Spicy Chicken McNuggets to menu

The chain, which hasn’t adopted a new version of its iconic Chicken McNuggets since 1983, will introduce a spicy version — with a spicier hot sauce — on Sept. 16.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are scheduled to arrive in September along with the Chips Ahoy McFlurry. (McDonald's)

Considering McDonald’s’ latest salvo in the chicken wars, things are bound to get a little heated.

The company announced Monday that Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will arrive in its restaurants Sept. 16. It’s the first time a new McNuggets flavor has been introduced since the iconic snack’s debut in 1983.

The spicy chicken bites, which the company said came about because of customer demand, will have a tempura coating that contains cayenne and chili peppers. Mighty Hot Sauce, which is the hottest to be found at Mickey D’s, is the first new dipping sauce in three years and is made with crushed red peppers and chilis.

And in case you need something to quell the heat, McDonald’s also is introducing a Chips Ahoy McFlurry, a blend of vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces. It’ll be available in snack and regular sizes.

They’ll be in McDonald’s restaurants across the country, but only for a limited time.

