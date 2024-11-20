44°F
McDonald’s bringing back McRib to Las Vegas restaurants

McDonald's announced that the McRib is returning to Las Vegas locations. (Courtesy McDonald's)
McDonald's announced that the McRib is returning to Las Vegas locations. (Courtesy McDonald's)
McDonald's is set to sell half-gallon jugs of its signature McRib sauce. (Courtesy McDonald's)
McDonald's is set to sell half-gallon jugs of its signature McRib sauce. (Courtesy McDonald's)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2024 - 8:48 am
 

Fans of McDonald’s McRib are in for an early Christmas present, as the restaurant announced that the beloved sandwich is returning to Las Vegas locations.

According to McDonald’s, the McRib will be available at restaurants in Las Vegas for a limited time starting Dec. 3.

In addition, the company also announced that diners will also be able to purchase a half-gallon jug of the signature McRib sauce.

The jugs of McRib sauce will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 25 at www.wholelottamcribsauce.com, while supplies last.

