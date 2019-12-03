McDonald’s enters chicken sandwich wars with crispy, fried entry

The world’s largest fast-food chain is no longer sitting around and watching others in the industry do battle over the chicken sandwich.

(McDonald's Twitter)

McDonald’s isn’t clowning around.

Starting Monday, the Golden Arches began testing its version of a fried chicken sandwich to compete with Popeyes and Chik-fil-A.

The limited test run is being confined to Houston and Knoxville, Tennessee, but McDonald’s said “everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020,” CNN Business reported.