McDonald’s enters chicken sandwich wars with crispy, fried entry
The world’s largest fast-food chain is no longer sitting around and watching others in the industry do battle over the chicken sandwich.
McDonald’s isn’t clowning around.
The world’s largest fast-food chain is no longer sitting around and watching others in the industry do battle over the chicken sandwich.
Starting Monday, the Golden Arches began testing its version of a fried chicken sandwich to compete with Popeyes and Chik-fil-A.
The limited test run is being confined to Houston and Knoxville, Tennessee, but McDonald’s said “everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020,” CNN Business reported.
Houston. Knoxville. Lunch tomorrow? No beef. 🐔 😉 pic.twitter.com/ElVyhy2U4S — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2019 McDonald’s already offers a variety of chicken sandwich, but the ones being tested in Houston and Knoxville are fried filets topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll. A deluxe version includes lettuce and tomatoes. McDonald’s has been working to develop a new chicken sandwich for months, even before Popeyes, Business Insider reported.
Houston. Knoxville. Lunch tomorrow? No beef. 🐔 😉 pic.twitter.com/ElVyhy2U4S
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2019
McDonald’s already offers a variety of chicken sandwich, but the ones being tested in Houston and Knoxville are fried filets topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll. A deluxe version includes lettuce and tomatoes.
McDonald’s has been working to develop a new chicken sandwich for months, even before Popeyes, Business Insider reported.