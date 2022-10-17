75°F
Food

McDonald's Halloween buckets are back. Here's how to get one

By Tatyana Turner Chicago Tribune
October 17, 2022
 
McDonald's will offer Halloween-themed pails starting Oct. 18. (McDonald's/TNS)

A trio of ghosts from Halloweens past will be brought back to life — but only for two weeks. McDonald’s will be taking their customers down memory lane, resurrecting character favorites McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin to Happy Meals at participating restaurants nationwide.

Each Happy Meal order will come with a Halloween pail: white McBoo, the orange McPunk’n and the green McGoblin.

“We heard you loud and clear … if Spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it,” the fast-food giant said in a statement. “They may have vanished for a while … but that didn’t stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories.”

The nostalgic Halloween pails, which were introduced in 1986, will be available Oct. 18-31.

McDonald’s announcement comes days after the chain released the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, the unofficial adult Happy Meal.

The franchise partnered with the street brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release the adult Happy Meal, which comes with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget meal. Each meal comes with a collectible toy featuring characters Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy.

