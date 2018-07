McDonald’s is offering customers a free medium French fry for the rest of the year.

(Getty Images)

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is giving a whole new meaning to Fridays by celebrating free fry-days.

According to Fox Business, in addition to making a $1 purchase, customers need to download and register on the McDonald’s app in order to take advantage of the deal.