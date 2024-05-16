McDonald’s to debut new McFlurry flavor in Las Vegas

Fans of McDonald’s McFlurry are soon in for a treat, as the restaurant will debut a new limited-edition flavor in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, starting May 21, Las Vegas McDonald’s restaurants will serve up a new “Grandma McFlurry.”

McDonald’s says the sweet treat, which will be available for a limited time, features a “delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!),” all of which is blended in the eateries’ creamy vanilla soft serve.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”