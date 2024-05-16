87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

McDonald’s to debut new McFlurry flavor in Las Vegas

McDonald's to debut new "Grandma McFlurry" in Las Vegas. (Courtesy McDonald's)
McDonald's to debut new "Grandma McFlurry" in Las Vegas. (Courtesy McDonald's)
More Stories
From left, Laurent Brancowitz, Thomas Mars, Thomas Hedlund and Deck d'Arcy of the band Phoenix ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years
A sign is posted in front of a Red Lobster restaurant, announcing it's closure, on Tuesday, May ...
Red Lobster offered customers all-you-can-eat shrimp. That was a mistake
Famed chef José Andrés reveals details of new Strip restaurant
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 11:39 am
 
Updated May 16, 2024 - 11:47 am

Fans of McDonald’s McFlurry are soon in for a treat, as the restaurant will debut a new limited-edition flavor in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, starting May 21, Las Vegas McDonald’s restaurants will serve up a new “Grandma McFlurry.”

McDonald’s says the sweet treat, which will be available for a limited time, features a “delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!),” all of which is blended in the eateries’ creamy vanilla soft serve.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left, Laurent Brancowitz, Thomas Mars, Thomas Hedlund and Deck d'Arcy of the band Phoenix ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Indie rockers Phoenix, comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser, and Bellagio’s new photography exhibit top this week’s entertainment lineup.

(Canva)
Highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Las Vegas by diners
Stacker.com

People have a lot of opinions on pizza, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices in a year, it only makes sense that all details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Southern Nevada eatery ranks among top 5 BBQ spots in US, Yelp says
recommend 2
Free concert series returns to downtown Las Vegas
recommend 3
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Not everyone can dine at this new rosé-soaked restaurant on the Strip
recommend 5
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas
recommend 6
2 Vegas bars among best in US in global cocktail contest