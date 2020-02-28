McDonald’s to give free Egg McMuffins Monday to users of its app

As Wendy’s prepares to debut its breakfast menu on Monday, McDonald’s proclaims the day National Egg McMuffin Day and will give a free one to app users who print a coupon.

On the company’s website, it gives no reason for either the timing of the holiday or this sudden display of corporate largess. But astute observers will notice that Monday is the day Wendy’s will launch its much-ballyhooed breakfast menu. Wendy’s breakfast offerings don’t appear to include an equivalent to the Egg McMuffin, which McDonald’s has served since 1972, but do feature a number of biscuit sandwiches that look pretty familiar.

Anyway, to get the free breakfast, you have to download the app, print the coupon and show up at a participating location between 6 and 10:30 a.m. Monday. Delivery is not available.

