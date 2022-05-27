Meatless restaurant debuts on Las Vegas Strip

Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms at Crossroads Kitchen (Emily Sjesbo/Resorts World Las Vegas)

The dining room at Divine Café at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, which is closing on May 29, 2022, after eight years. The restaurant offers some of the best views in the city. (Pam Howatt)

Colorful baskets of tomatoes and other products line the tables at the Fresh 52 farmer's market. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Welcome to Memorial Day weekend, when fans of meatless cuisine can gather at the new Crossroads in Resorts World Las Vegas. Marquee dishes by acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen and executive chef Paul Zlatos include stuffed zucchini blossoms, beet tartare and house-made pastas.

◆ ◆ ◆

Divine Café at Springs Preserve is shutting its doors Sunday after eight years. The closing of the restaurant, known for its modern take on café standards and for views that unfurl across the Las Vegas Valley, is occurring amicably, said Pam Howatt, owner of Divine Events catering, which ran the restaurant for the Preserve.

Earlier this year, Springs Preserve issued a request for proposals for a new operator of the café. A representative for the Preserve confirmed that a candidate is scheduled to appear before the Las Vegas Valley Water District on June 6, with announcement of the operator following, if approved.

◆ ◆ ◆

At Carversteak in Resorts World, an all-new seasonal cocktail menu by Franceso Lafranconi features potent potables like the Hello Sunshine (Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, Yellow Chartreuse, Pallini Limoncello, lime juice, and marmalade bergamot bitters) and the Summer Trail (American Harvest Organic Vodka, Pomp & Whimsy liqueur, lemon verbena syrup, lemon juice and Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic).

◆ ◆ ◆

The Duomo, a music venue, is scheduled to open June 16 in the Rio. It will include the Cupola Café, which the Rio is calling a trattoria-style restaurant offering a.m. espresso, lunchtime pizza and dinner service. Chef Mimmo Ferraro, owner of Pizza Forte, designed the menu. Ferraro is a big name in Vegas restaurateuring, of course — the chef’s family owns Ferraro’s Ristorante.

The Duomo also will have a large center bar. Will there be a Brunelleschi cocktail on the menu? (Just a little something to bring you back to Art History 101.)

◆ ◆ ◆

There’s more slurping ahead as Noodles & Company expands with its first Nevada location, at 2400 S. Rancho Drive. The national fast-casual chain, known for its globe-girdling noodle bowls, is set to debut Wednesday. On June 15, the shop will donate 50 percent of its sales to Opportunity Village, which provides programs and employment for people with disabilities. Details: https://locations.noodles.com/search.html or 725-218-1497.

◆ ◆ ◆

Más Por Favor is launching a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. where guests can sip on $4 margaritas, draft beers and well drinks; for snacks, enjoy $7 street taco pairs, $4 flauta bites and $4 jalapeño egg rolls.

◆ ◆ ◆

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square Las Vegas will have a specialty menu beginning Wednesday that includes throwback items from the brand’s Midwestern beginning — the Tater Tot Hot Dish Burger.

◆ ◆ ◆

Shake Shack’s Sprinkle Cookie Shake debuts Wednesday as part of the brand’s “Together Is Sweeter” campaign. During June, 3 percent of sales from the shake will benefit The Trevor Project in honor of Pride Month.

◆ ◆ ◆

Looking for a job? If you’re a morning squad kind of person, Sunny Side Up Las Vegas is hiring for its second location opening at the 215 Beltway and Flamingo Road. Apply at the Boca Park location. If you’re on the nocturnal crew, Jack Binion’s Steak is hiring for all positions; apply at www.caesars.com/careers.

◆ ◆ ◆

Grand Lux Cafes have added new dishes like Korean baby back ribs, citrus crunch salad, and cacio e pepe pasta to their already extensive menus.

◆ ◆ ◆

If you’ve recently stopped in to a Maverik and rounded up your change from items like chorizo and scrambled egg tacos and Madbrook raspberry fritters, the regional travel center chain would like you to know that you’ve helped raise more than $760,000 for humanitarian aid in the Ukraine crisis.

◆ ◆ ◆

What lovely peaches you have. And loaves. And vegan tacos. Fresh52 Farmers & Artisan Market, at Solista Park in the Inspirada community, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Saturdays of the month, with hours announced through August. Among the local vendors: Bella Gourmet Sauces, The Best Hummus Ever, ERB’s Vegan Kitchen, 5098 Bread, Luchkoff Patisserie, Picked Today Produce and Yaqui Zen Kitchen. The park is at 1890 Via Firenze in Henderson, Details: www.fresh52.com.

On the Side runs in Sunday’s Taste section. Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.