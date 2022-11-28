46°F
Mercadito Cuban market set to open at UnCommons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 6:51 am
 
A 305 Sandwich from Mercadito, a Cuban bodega celebrating its grand opening on Dec. 1, 2022, at ...
A 305 Sandwich from Mercadito, a Cuban bodega celebrating its grand opening on Dec. 1, 2022, at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (Mercadito)
The sign at Mercadito, a Cuban bodega celebrating its grand opening on Dec. 1, 2022, at the UnC ...
The sign at Mercadito, a Cuban bodega celebrating its grand opening on Dec. 1, 2022, at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (L.J. De la Roca)

At UnCommons, you’ll soon be able to drop by the corner store.

Mercadito, a Cuban bodega — or small neighborhood grocery — marks its grand opening Thursday in the $400 million mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas. The 1,000-square-foot market offers hot- and cold-pressed sandwiches, empanadas and pastries prepared by local chef Dennis Martinez Miranda, who was born and raised in Cuba, along with coffee, personal items and household products.

“Growing up in Cuba, a mercadito or bodega was our corner store, a market where we could enjoy a great sandwich, pastries, coffee and buy some home necessities,” Martinez Miranda said. “I am very excited to bring this nostalgic concept from my childhood to UnCommons and provide the community with the convenience and tasty snacks that I enjoyed growing up.”

Beginning 11 a.m. Thursday, Mercadito serves a complimentary 305 Sandwich, the bodega’s signature Cuban sandwich, to the first 100 customers. On Friday, Mercadito features buy-one-get-one free for all sandwiches. Also, folks making any purchase at the bodega on these days are entered into a drawing for two Club Seat tickets to the Golden Knights game Dec. 21.

On Dec. 5, Mercadito hosts a pop-up with giveaways from Residency, a lifestyle hat brand.

Mercadito’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The bodega joins Teaspoon, a boba tea shop, and Urth Caffé, an heirloom coffee roaster, as the first food and drink establishments to open at UnCommons.

Other food and drink concepts previously announced for the development range from The Sundry food hall (with 14 restaurants), Amari from celebrated chef Nicole Brisson, The Coffee Class coffee shop and General Admission (an upmarket sports bar), to Gyu+ (Japanese street food), Salt & Straw Ice Cream, Todo Bien tequileria, J. Blanco Mexican steakhouse and SunLife Organics (healthy dishes set to debut Dec. 10).

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

